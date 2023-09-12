From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State House of Assembly on Tuesday unanimous adopted a resolution calling on Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to urgently prevail on security agencies to curtail the worrisome cases of attacks on farmers by herdsmen in Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state.

The resolution which is the first in the present 8th Assembly, was sequel to a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by the Deputy Speaker, Arthur Akpowhowho, who represents Ethiope East during plenary presided over by the Speaker, Emomotimi Guwor.

Akpowhowho in the motion, said the call became necessary in order to forestall possible breakdown of law and order in the state, saying that youths in the area were spoiling for reprisal.

He warned that if there was no urgent intervention, the ugly development might degenerates into serious chaos.

Akpowhowho explained that residents in the university town of Abraka and it’s environs now dread accessing their farms following the activities of herders who either rape, harass and or kill the farmers.

The situation, according to him, was already impacting negatively on the economic lives of the people, adding that the resultant effect of shortage of farm produce is one of the reasons for the astronomical rise in the prices of agricultural produce in the society.

“The issue of herdsmen harassing, maiming, raping and killing farmers in Delta State is indeed worrisome.

“Also worrisome is the fact that when people are being denied access to their farms, there is bound to be hunger in the land. Therefore, there is the urgent need for government to pay concerted effort in containing this ugly trend,” he said.

Other members who contributed, threw their weights behind the call for urgent security intervention, urging the governor to ensure the enforcement of the open grazing law as passed by the state House of Assembly.

They maintained that the resolution was in line with constitutional provisions of Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Speaker, Mr. Guwor who expressed concern over the ugly narratives, said the resolution of the House would be communicated accordingly to the appropriate quarters.