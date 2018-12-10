Oyintiloye Football Club has emerged the third best Football Club, in Osun State.

The ranking published by Osun State Football Association was contained in its periodic assessment of performances of the football club in the state.

This is a consequence of the Club’s outstanding performance in several football tournaments within and outside the state.

The Football Club is sponsored by the lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency at the Osun House of Assembly, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye.

The Head Coach, Adebayo Ismail dedicated the success recorded by the club to the zeal embedded in all members of the team towards a top spot position which is born out of Incentives and encouragement provided by the Sponsor, Hon. Oyintiloye.

He also implored the State Government to invest more in grassroots football which is dominated by abundant of raw talents awaiting discovery and exposure.

In a reaction, Hon. Oyintiloye who is the proprietor of the team expressed satisfaction saying the rating is a bold testament of his commitment to grassroots sports development and creation of opportunities for the youths to showcase their talents and grow to stardom.

Oyintiloye pointed that the outcome is in order with short-term agenda he sets for the team to be among the first five in the state saying he was poised to inspire the team through a long-term strategy at ensuring that the team ranked first in the state and one of the leading in the country.

The lawmaker who stated that potential in sports is enormous as it encapsulates the spirit of resilience the country is known for and also a rallying point for societal cohesion and harmony stressed that he would deepen is support and roll out fresh initiatives for youths in the Obokun State Constituency.

Oyintiloye added that the impressive rating of his team would further impel him to do more for young people in his constituent in sports education and networking to opportunities that will enable them to secure fulfilment in their endeavours.