Former Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has praised Vice President, Kashim Shettima, for his commitment to fostering democratic ideals.

In a personally signed birthday message to Shettima on the occasion of his 57th birthday, Lawan commended the vice president for being a patriot, philanthropist and exceptional leader.

The Yobe North lawmaker noted Shettima’s contribution to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria and his genuine commitment to national growth and development.

“Your Excellency, I rejoice and celebrate with you as you mark another year, today. Indeed, you are a shining example of a true patriot committed to fostering democratic ideals.

“Your forthrightness and generosity sets you apart from amongst your peers as a fine gentleman, philanthropist and an exceptional leader.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that your previous service records and accomplishments from your time as governor of Borno State between 2011 and 2019; and parliamentarian from 2019 to 2023, bestows you with the rare privilege and honour of being one of the blazing stars of the North East.

“This is not to mention your mentorship which has raised some of the finest leaders – within and outside the public and private sectors – who share your genuine passion, commitment and vision for national growth and development.

“As an astute politician, your contribution to the sustenance of democracy has earned you your rightful place in the annals of our dear fatherland. Our nation is by far blessed to have you as her vice president, particularly at this time.

“As you celebrate your 57th birthday, may Almighty Allah (SWT) grant you wisdom and courage to carry out the responsibilities, as well as fulfill the obligations of your office to the benefit of our dear country and Nigerians. Above all, may His mercy, grace and protection be upon you and your family, now and always,” Lawan said.