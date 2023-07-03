• as ex-Zamfara governor insists FG must dialogue with bandits

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the civilian governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, to intervene in the power play crisis between the current governor Dauda Lawal, and his predecessor, Bello Matawalle.

Recall, Lawal had accused Matawalle of stealing official vehicles from the Government House before handing over the state’s leadership to him.

He also alleged that the former governor also stole television sets, refrigerators and gas cookers.

All the vehicles seized by the Zamfara State Police Command from the former governor of the state, were returned to him on June 18th after the court, presided over by Justice Aminu Bappah-Aliyu, ordered all security agencies that removed the vehicles from Matawalle’s houses in Gusau and Maradun to return them within 48 hours.

Lawal of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) defeated Mr Matawalle of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 18 March gubernatorial elections.

Yerima made the disclosure after he met with President Tinubu in the State House in the Villa on Monday.

According to him, President Tinubu asked him to intervene as the father of the state.

When asked about the tensions between the current and former governors in his home state of Zamfara, Yerima said as the father of the state, he is committed to promoting stability.

He said: “You see, the issue of Zamafara, like you rightly said, I’m now a father in Zamfara. Even Mr. President in my interaction this afternoon has requested me to put my best to ensure that there’s stability in the state and that is what we are doing already.

“And by the grace of God we will come together and you will see that all the crisis that are going on will be over,” he assured.

Yerima reiterated his earlier advocacy for dialogue with bandits, insisting that the federal government possess the capacity to confront the challenges decisively.

However, he stressed the need to avoid collateral damage and drew a parallel with President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua’s successful negotiation with militants in the Niger Delta region.

The former Zamfara suggested that poverty and ignorance were root causes of such conflicts and proposed rehabilitation programs as a means to integrate the bandits back into society.

He emphasised that negotiations were an integral part of governance and that they should be pursued before resorting to extensive military operations.

Using historical examples, Yerima referenced global conflicts, such as World War I and World War II, which were ultimately resolved through negotiations.

He maintained that poverty and ignorance were prevalent among the bandits and advocated for their education, reintegration into society, and poverty alleviation to address the root causes of their actions.

In response to concerns raised about the plight of victims affected by bandit activities, Yerima clarified that he was proposing a solution for the overall Nigerian crisis, not advocating for the bandits.

He stressed the importance of giving Nigerians the opportunity to repent, be rehabilitated, and reintegrated into society.

He reiterated his confidence in the government’s capacity, with adequate resources and support, to address the security challenges if negotiations failed.

He said “You see, these people are Nigerians. And I believe that Nigerian Government has capacity. The military, security, have the capacity to deal with them immediately if so directed, if they are given the resources, they require, the support and political will. but the collateral damage that could be associated with the actions that be taken, is what I believe should be avoided.

“If you send an aircraft now to where you identify the bandits, is not only the bandits that would be affected.

“And if you will recall, Mr. President, Umaru Musa Yar’Adua had similar interaction with the militants in Niger Delta, it was successful.

“So I believe that as Nigerians if they are called upon by governments, the major causes of this problem is poverty and ignorance.

“That you cannot find an educated human being properly educated human being who has something to do, to take his arm, a gun to go kill an innocent soul, just in the name of looking for food.

“These people are having very high level of poverty and ignorance. So if the government now comes up with a programme of rehabilitation just like they did in the issue of Boko Haram when the issue issue was handled. I’m sure you will have a successful ending of this crisis.”

Yerima expressed admiration for the President’s prompt action in removing the fuel subsidy, stressing that the decision was vital in achieving price equilibrium.

He recognised that this move led to an increase in pump prices but assured the public that discussions were underway with the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to address the hardships and provide relief in the form of palliatives.

On the purpose of his visit, he said: “Well, I’m here this afternoon to congratulate Mr President for a very successful take off having taken over the helms of affairs of our country. He came up with three quick decisions that I believe as an economist are going to help this country to achieve development.

“First, he removed the fuel subsidy, which former leaders couldn’t do and look at the exchange rate disparity which he is bringing together, it is going to help the export and import system and finally the reopening of the border for goods and services to flow in Nigeria. I think these three decisions are especially in the interest of Nigerians. And with patience, Nigerians will see the advantageof the decisions.

“What he needs is prayers from us and the support of Nigerians. The initial decisions associated with decision especially the removal of fuel subsidy I’m sure will go our way in due course.”

Asked what would have been done differently before the removal of fuel subsidy, Yerima said: “You see, the removal of subsidy on the day of inauguration is the best decision otherwise this would not have happened. Former President Muhammadu Buhari had planned to do this many times. But in the end, he shifted the take off of the removal of fuel subsidy till June. And Mr President as a very serious person who has ruled Lagos successfully for eight years in fact, continuously he knew that this has to go. And he quickly removed it and as an economist, once the forces of demand and supply is in place that will help the equilibrium in the prices.

“The price of petroleum that went up in some places people were buying at the same price and I’m sure the palliatives he is already discussing with Nigeria Labour Congress and the TUC and in due course I’m sure things will be put in place to reduce the hardship being experienced Nigerians.”