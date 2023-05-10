….. Says SQI ICT setting new standard

The admission officer of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, Mr O S Olaosebikan and the Director of LAUTECH’s Distance Learning Centre, Prof O T Arulogun have endorsed SQI College of ICT for its quality of education and credibility of the learning process.

The duo who spoke during a MindTalk session hosted by SQI College of ICT at the Ogbomosho campus harped on the importance of both hard and soft skills, and how to stay relevant in the modern era.

Professor Arulogun in his address emphasized the necessity of adapting to change in today’s fast-paced world.

His declaration that failing to keep up with the evolving landscape would result in losing relevance struck a chord with the students and parents in attendance at the paradigm shift summit.

In his remarks, Olaosebikan while lauding SQI College of ICT for its innovative strides affirmed that the institution has been accredited to provide a safe and secure learning environment for its students.

The summit provided an invaluable opportunity for students and parents to glean insights from industry experts and make well-informed decisions about their educational journey.

The event attracted a substantial number of students and parents with dignitaries including Dr. Adeyemi C. Aderinto, President of SQI ICT Consultants, Dr. Adeyemo, Mrs. G.D. Aderinto, SQI Registrar, and Engineer Fredrick Aderinto, The Rector of SQI College of ICT in attendance.

SQI College of ICT continues to make a significant impact on the Nigerian education sector, and MindTalk is just one of the institution’s many innovative initiatives aimed at empowering students to succeed in their chosen careers. Through its commitment to academic excellence and industry relevance, SQI College of ICT is setting a new standard for education in the country.