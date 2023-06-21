Says strong families, key to a flourishing society

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Political leaders have been urged to formulate policies that support marriage, parenthood and family life.

The General Authority and President of the Africa West Area Presidency, The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints, Elder Gifford Nielsen, and Sister Wendy Nielsen, made the call during the Strengthening Families Conference organised by the church yesterday in Abuja.

Nielsen said this is necessary because policies that support marriage, parenthood and family life will make it possible for all Africans to reap the benefits of a generation of youths.

He added that the answer to the world’s problems is a family based on Godly principles.

Speaking in Abuja, Nielsen said Africa is home to the world’s largest youth population, with about 60 per cent of the continent’s people being below 25 years of age.

Nielsen said: “This is what we call the rising generation. We love them and we have so much faith and hope for them.

“With the right tools, education, resources and encouragement, these young people can represent what a better Africa can look right in the future.

“The greatest gift we can give them is a stable and loving family. Strong families are the key to a flourishing society as we have heard many times today and lead to better outcomes for parenting, children and communities.

“For our political leaders that are listening in or in attendance, policies that support marriage, parenthood and family life will make it possible for all Africans to reap the benefits of a generation of youths.”

While saying that the Church loved children, Nielsen further said: “We want to give them every opportunity to succeed.”

He however said for this to happen, it would require loving and responsible parenting with the husband and wife who keep the right order of their priorities and recognise their own duties.

Nielsen further encouraged participants not to be intimidated by those who teach against traditional marriages and traditional families.

He stated that on the contrary, participants should stay proud to aspire to something so high and so sacred.

“We need to use this forum, this wonderful strengthening families conference to build and find the right language, reasoning and forms of witness that can help us reach the hearts of the people throughout Africa.

“May we continue to teach and to testify our traditional marriages with enthusiasm and with courage. May God bless us all in this important effort as we express our deep love and appreciation to all of you,” Nielsen also said.

On her part, Sister Nielsen emphasised the importance of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints on family and marriage.

“We believe that marriages last forever and that families are united throughout eternity. Our ability to reach a foremost of joy in this life and to achieve exultation in the life to come is inextricably linked to our marriage covenant and the development of a God-centred family,” Nielsen said.

While saying that the church has a pro-family policy that aims to strengthen the relationship between mothers and fathers and also parents’ relationship with their children, Nielsen added that the Church’s pro-parent agenda is to put families as the core social and economic unit of a strong and healthy society.

Earlier, the Managing Director, Coscharis Mobility Ltd and Sixth Nigeria, Area Seventy, The Church of the Latter-day Saints, Elder Christian Chigbundu, said the Strengthening Families Conference was founded four years ago as an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints in collaboration with reputable organisations.

Chigbundu added that over the years, the initiative has made significant efforts to strengthen families and marriages.

He stated that the theme for this year’s conference is crucial at a time when the world is faced with a severe threat to the institution of marriage.

“It is a known statistic that for every ten marriages, one or two cracks after two years.

“Such cracks know no religion, no class, no colour and that is why today, we have invited people from different religions, excellencies and many other people who are participating today,” Chigbundu said.

Also speaking, the Co-Founder and President of Family Watch International, Sharon Slater, said parents have a prior right to guide the education of their children.