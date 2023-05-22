From Gyang Bere and Jude Dangwam, Jos

Leaders of various church denominations in Plateau State have revealed that no fewer than 130 people were killed, while 1, 000 houses, 22 churches burnt and about 22 villages affected in the recent killings in Mangu and Riyom Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

The Head, Plateau State Church Denominational Leaders and Spiritual Fathers and ECWA President, Rev. Stephen Baba Panya, in a press statement, yesterday, expressed dismay over the calculated attacks.

He noted that there were reports of so many people who were still missing as a result of the attacks in Mangu, and described as unfortunate the resurgence of the mindless killings of innocent citizens, mainly Christians.

He said: “The killings, which started in Mangu villages, Plateau State, Nigeria, last Monday, by the so-called unknown gunmen, have claimed many lives and properties with many people still missing.

“The villages affected include Fungzai, Hale, Kubwat, Bwoi and many other communities of Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area and some communities in Riyom Local Government Area. Reports said about 130 people were killed, about 1,000 houses and about 22 churches burnt, and about 22 villages affected.”

Panya expressed concern that the persistent attacks and killings in Plateau State continue to raise a number of questions. ‘Who really wants to destroy Plateau State and why? Are the killers really ‘unknown’ gunmen and why do they always have sophisticated weapons and enough time to wreak havoc on innocent citizens? What has happened to those arrested in previous attacks? Are the security agencies in Plateau really handicapped?’

The Head of Church Denominations and Spiritual Fathers maintained that for Nigeria to move forward as a peaceful, united and democratic nation, “these and many other questions must be answered through deliberate action by government to bring these killings to the end and restore peace and tranquility in Plateau State and other troubled parts of the country.

“We the church leaders and spiritual fathers are calling on the government and all security agencies to immediately stop this ongoing massacre and its spread to more communities.”

They called on relevant emergency management agencies to urgently provide shelter and relief materials to the affected communities and bring them the much-needed succour, and implored spirited individuals, groups and organisations to also come to the aid of those devastated communities.