From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi A Sule has expressed his sadness over the death of Sarkin Adogi Alhaji Abdulhamid Ladan Usman Omaku III, who passed away on April 11.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Addra, on Wednesday sent to journalists described the late Sarkin Adogi as a highly respected traditional leader who lived a life worthy of emulation, according to the Governor.

He further said the governor sees the late monarch as a peace-loving and God-fearing leader who served his people and the larger society with dedication. The Governor also spoke of his personal relationship with the late traditional ruler, whom he considered reliable and trustworthy.

Daily Sun gathered that Governor Sule attended the funeral prayer for the deceased in Adogi and offered his condolences to the Nasarawa state traditional council, the people of Adogi, associates, and the immediate family members of the deceased. He prayed to Allah to grant the late Sarkin Adogi eternal rest in Jannat firdausi.