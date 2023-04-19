By Damiete Braide, Lagos

Various heads of Police and Department for State Services (DSS) Divisions around the University environs converged on the main campus of the Lagos State University, to hold a crucial parley with the University Management with a focus on improving the security of lives and properties of staff and students of the university.

Divisional Police Officers of Trade Fair Division, Igando Division, Sèmé Division, Isashi Division, Ilemba Hausa Division, Iba Division, Satellite Division, Ojo Division, Onireke Division, Ijanikin Division, Okokomaiko Division, Badagry division, Festac division, Morogbo division, and the Head, DSS, Ojo were either physically on the ground or represented at the first-of-its-kind parley.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Ibilola Olatunji Bello, in her opening speech at the Council Chambers, Babatunde Raji Fashola Senate Building, main campus, Ojo, commended the security officers for taking time to be at the meeting as well as the great job was done over time in keeping the community safe.

She said, “The meeting of today was informed by a common purpose which is the safety of lives and properties of staff and students of the Lagos state university and by extension, residents of the environment. We have a duty of care to secure Staff and Students as long as they are within our span of control.”

She further stated that “security is everyone’s responsibility and it is up to us as stakeholders to adopt the right strategies to forestall issues that can threaten the safety and wellbeing of our staff and students”, in a speech that opened the floor for extensive interaction between the officers of the forces, members of the University Security Supervisory Committee and the University Management.

The meeting deliberated on areas of security concern such as cultism, kidnapping, rape, and profiling of students, amongst others as stakeholders agreed on the need for better civility, education and orientation and improved communication among all stakeholders. The security officials also expressed their resolve to continue to look out for the safety of the lives and properties of students under their Areas of Responsibility (AOR) in a show of commitment to the partnership with the university.

Some of those who spoke were the Chairman, LASU Security Advisory Committee, Prof. James Kehinde, Chief Security Supervisor, CSP Oluwole Ojo Rtd, DPO Onireke Division, CSP Smith Olanrewaju Kosebinu, Head, DSS Ojo Division, Mr Ayodele Ogundoro, DPO Satelite Division, CPS Oyin Francess, amongst others.

The Dean, Students Affairs, Prof Tajudeen Olumoko and President of Lagos State University Students Union, Comrade Moses Adelakun, were also among those who expressed their views at the meeting.