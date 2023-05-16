By Damiete Braide, Lagos

Five students of Lagos State University (LASU) have qualified to represent Nigeria at the Federation Internationale Du Sport Universitaire (FISU) World University Games scheduled to hold in July in China.

The qualifying games were held between Monday 8th to Sunday, 14th May 2023, at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo state, where the athletes from the institution competed alongside other athletes from different Nigerian universities.

The trial was to select athletes for the games that would hold in the Asian country.

The LASU students did not only qualify for the forthcoming World University Games, they won some medals for their efforts in the sports they competed.

The five students that will travel to China are; Aminat Oluwafunke Ilori – Badminton (Female) Business Administration/Management Sciences, Simeon Abiodun Akinsola, Badminton (male) HKSHE/Education, Oluwasegun Obasanjo Idowu – Badminton (male), HKSHE/Education, Oluwatosin Ihaza, Judo/male (81kg) History/Education and Mujeeb Adewuyi, Athletic 110 metres Hurdles (men) Computer Science/Science.

The five athletes from LASU will be part of the Nigerian contingent at the FISU World University Games.

The Director, Sports and Recreation, LASU, Dr Segun Olawunmi led the team to the qualifiers at UNIBEN, supported by the Deputy Director, Mr Owoyemi Idowu and other technical officials.

The 32nd FISU University Games were originally billed for Yekaterinburg, Russia in 2021. The organisers, FISU withdrew the hosting right and gave it to the City of Chengdu, China, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The Games will now hold from July 28th – 8th August in Chengdu, China.

Team LASU took part in the Africa University Games, held at Kenyatta University, Nairobi, Kenya in 2022 and excelled, winning Gold, Silver and Bronze medals.