By Damiete Braide

The Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) has commended the Consulate General of India and the Sanyukta Bharitiya Association, Lagos for choosing the institution as one of the viewing centres for the launch of her space craft, Chandrayaan 3 to the moon.

Mrs Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice Chancellor who represented the VC at the Aderemi Makanjuola Lecture Theatre Hall, Main Campus, Ojo Lagos said ” We are indeed glad to be associated with this great initiative as it aligns with our drive to leverage on science and technology.

” This is an historical event on the South Pole as Indians would cherish Chandrayaan 3 for life because it will enrich their memories and exposure to the world on science and technology.

The VC disclosed that the institution is willing to further work on mutual beneficial programmes and initiatives towards building a better place for Lagosians.

Consulate General of India, Mahesh Narasimhan in his address said ” This is our third mission to the moon and Chandrayaan 3 is a great success.

What we have done now, there will be more exploration to the moon.

” Chandrayaan 3 landed on the South Pole of the moon and no country in the world has landed there, which is a big achievement for us.

Narasimhan disclosed that we chose LASU to view the streaming because LASU is one of the great universities in Nigeria and particularly Lagos State.

Coordinator, Sanyukta Bharitiya Association, Lagos chapter, Ramesh Biswal noted this is a big achievement not only for Indians but for other countries in the world.

“Chandrayaan 3 will explore the moon and enable people to see so many things on the moon.

Chandrayaan 3 was launched to the moon at 1:17pm and the lecture hall had children from various schools in attendance watch the event with optimism.