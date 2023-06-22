By Damiete Braide, Lagos

Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU) Prof Ibiyemi Ibilola-Bello has given honourary degrees to illustrious and distinguished personalities for their immense contributions to the growth and development of the institution and society.

The Vice-Chancellor made this presentation during the 26th convocation and 40th-anniversary ceremony for the award of doctoral degrees (PhD), honourary conferment of doctorates and an emeritus professorship at the Buba Marwa Auditorium, LASU.

Dignitaries include Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola, (Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters, Urban and Rural Community Development and Youth Empowerment), Dr John Olukayode Fayemi, (Honorary Doctor of Letters (Human Rights, National Integration and African Security Development),

Hon. Olufemi Hakeem Gbajabiamila, (Honorary Doctor of Law (Education, Community and National Development). Others are Dr (MRS) Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu (Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Child Healthcare, Environmental Development and Women Empowerment), Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, (Honorary Doctor of Arts (Broadcasting, Community Integration and Human Rights Advocate), Prof. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya (Honorary Doctor of Science (Genetics and Biotechnology), Oba (Dr) Sulaiman Adeshina Raji, Ashade (Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters (Grassroots Development). Princess Victoria Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire

She disclosed the institution also awarded Princess Victoria Adejoke Orelope- Adefulire for her consistent support and contributions to the development of the physical infrastructure of the University. While a posthumous award was given to the pioneer Vice Chancellor of LASU, the late Prof Folabi Olumide, who nurtured the University from the cradle and laid a solid foundation.

Prof Ibilola-Bello further stated that the Senate of the University also conferred the title of Distinguished Professor on two respected and accomplished academics in the University. They are Professor Dapo Folorunsho Asaju of the Department of Religions and Peace Studies and Professor Babajide Olufemi Elemo of the Department of Biochemistry.

” It is important to state that the choice of both of them after rigorous scrutiny from amongst equally deserving individuals is a confirmation of their sacrifice, personal integrity, and service to the nation and humanity as a whole.

The VC said at 40 years, following the establishment of the University in 1983 by an enabling law of Lagos State under the administration of the first Civilian Governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, I believe the University has made its mark and has a lot to be grateful for.

” Regardless of the challenges of the past, LASU has fulfilled the vision of its founding fathers to provide Lagos State with the required human capital helping in the strategic transformation of the industrial capacity of the State in particular and the country in general. It stands to reason that LASU’s contribution to the training of qualified manpower continues to inspire thousands of young graduates who are shaping the industry and adding great value to the nation.

She commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for his immeasurable and invaluable contributions to the growth and development of our LASU.

“My appreciation also goes to the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Hamzat and the immediate-past Special Adviser on Education, Hon Tokunbo Wahab; the Chancellor, Professor Gbolahan Elias, SAN; the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Sir David Sunmoni, all members of Governing Council, and well-meaning stakeholders.