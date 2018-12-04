Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The last National Economic Council (NEC) for the year will hold December 14th, the Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdullaziz Yari, has said.

According to Yari who spoke to State House Correspondents after meeting with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who heads the Council comprising state governors and relevant ministries of government and the Central Bank of Nigeria, will discuss the economy and to review the performance of the economy from January 2018 to date.

When asked what the meeting with Osinbajo, he said, “It is about the NEC, discussing of the good date for the NEC, because this is the end of the year and usually we used to have extended NEC and looking at who and who should be invited for the NEC, being the last year for the election. That is what we discussed and we agreed that the NEC is going to be held on Friday, December 14.

“The NEC is to discuss the economy and to review the performance of the economy from January 2018 to date.”