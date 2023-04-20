From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday, confirmed that Lassa Fever has claimed 151 lives since the beginning of the year, 2023.

NCDC, in week 14 epidemiological report released on Wednesday, indicated that the case fatality rate was at 17.4 per cent which was lower than the case fatality rate for the same period in 2022 which was at 19.3 per cent.

It said that in total for 2023, 26 states have recorded at least one confirmed case across 101 local government areas, and 71 per cent of all confirmed Lassa fever cases were reported from Ondo, Edo, and Bauchi states, while 29 per cent were reported from three states with confirmed Lassa fever cases.

It added that, of the 71 per cent confirmed cases, Ondo state reported 32 per cent, Edo state reported 28 per cent and Bauchi state reported 11 per cent. In the week 14, the number of new confirmed cases was 23, same with epidemiological week 13th, 2023.

“These were reported from Bauchi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Lagos, and Enugu States. Cumulatively from week 1 to week 14, 2023, 151 deaths have been reported with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 17.4 per cent which is lower than the CFR for the same period in 2022 (19.3%).

“The predominant age group affected was 21-30 years. The male-to-female ratio for confirmed cases stood at 1:0.9. The number of suspected cases increased compared to that reported for the same period in 2022.”

NCDC, however, confirmed that no new healthcare worker was affected in the reporting week 14, and national lassa fever multi-partner, multi-sectoral emergency operations centre have been activated to coordinate the response activities at all levels.

It said they have responded by updating IPC focal persons database, engagement of surge staff at treatment centres, identification and assessment of treatment centres, intensive response activities through a one-health approach in affected LGAs, designed a tool to collect geo-points for all Lassa fever confirmed cases in the States, among several others measures.

NCDC, however, mentioned that late presentation of cases leading to an increase in case fatality rate; poor health-seeking behaviour due to the high cost of treatment and clinical management of Lassa fever; poor environmental sanitation conditions observed in high burden communities; poor awareness observed in high burden communities; lack of funding of preparedness and response activities in most state, were some of the challenges they face in cause of response against the disease.