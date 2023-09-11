By Moses Akaigw

The Lagos State Government has successfully brokered peace between the national leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and the chapter in the state with a resolution for a peaceful co-existence.

The reconciliation followed weeks of mediation between the relevant national committee of the union and the Lagos state chapter.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Ministry of Transportation by the union leaders, the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, stated that the state government has done the needful to ensure peaceful resolution between the national body and the state chapter by lifting the suspension placed on the union over a year ago.

The Permanent Secretary also lauded the executives of the Lagos State Parks and Garages Committee for holding forth while urging the union to maintain peace and operate within the ambit of their constitution as they commence transition back to NURTW.

Lauding the Lagos State Government, Former National President of the NURTW and Chairman Transition Committee, Alhaji Najeem Yasin, applauded the efforts of the state government and the ministry in the resolution process.

He assured the state government that the union would continue to be in supports of the law and the development of the state.

The reinstated Chairman, Alhaji. Musliu Akinsanya, thanked the state government and the national Ex-Co of the NURTW for their support and assured the State of the Lagos Chapter’s cooperation.

The members of the National body present included; Comrade Aliyu Issa Ore, Alhaji Hassan Haruna and Comrade Kayode Adeyanju. Agoro Ismaila, and Akeem Tijani Salami

Others from the Lagos State Parks and Garages included Alh. Sulaimon Ojora, Comrade Olayiwola, Comrade Ibrahim Yusuf, Shittu Ganiyu, Yinka Hassan, Moshood Omoju