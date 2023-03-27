•To ease traffic in Kara, Berger-OPC axis

By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government has vowed to continue clamping down on miscreants who harass motorists and truck drivers going about their lawful businesses, through continuous sting operations across the State.

The Ministry of Transportation made this known at the weekend while parading four suspected hoodlums while carrying out their illegal activities in Amuwo-Odofin area of the State.

Recall that the transport operations and compliance unit of the ministry in February apprehended a group of miscreants in Igando, while extorting a tipper driver on his way to offload sand.

Condemning their actions, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that continuous arrest of these miscreants demonstrates the state government’s resolve to ensure an enabling environment devoid of miscreants’ activities.

He said the Ministry would intensify its sting operations across the state with a view to taming these urchins whose actions hinder economic development.

The Transport Commissioner noted that the suspects arrested have been handed over to the Lagos State TASKFORCE for investigation and prosecution, warning others to desist from these illegal activities or be made to face the full wrath of the law in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.

In an another development, the Lagos State Government has assured motorists that it is collaborating with the Federal Government to ease the traffic on Kara, Berger-OPIC stretch on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The current traffic situation on the axis is due to the ongoing reconstruction works along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing.

Giving the assurance recently, the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, explained that the review of the traffic management plan became necessary in order to ensure better flow of traffic while the construction work lasts.

He said the review is being done along with the Lagos State Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye, representative of the Controller of Works, Federal Ministry of Works and the Traffic Management Agencies of both Lagos and Ogun State.

The Transport Commissioner stated that the traffic management plan of the construction works needed to be reworked as the existing plan is not adequate for the traffic demand towards Ogun State presently.

The plan is being worked on, in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, (LASTMA) and the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), in order to ensure an improved adequate and effective traffic management during the remaining period of the repair works to minimize Motorists inconveniences.

Oladeinde while appealing for continuous cooperation of the general public with the stationed Traffic Control Officers to actualize free and steady flow of traffic, also advised Motorists to be safety conscious by driving with caution along the construction routes and avoid driving against traffic.