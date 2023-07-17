By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, (LASEMA) has rescued seven motherless children from a Home that was engulfed by a domestic fire, last Sunday.

In a swift operation that commenced after a distress call received through it’s 112 Toll Free Emergency number, the LASEMA Response Unit successfully rescued seven, male children in a one-storey building, housing an orphanage/motherless babies home, engulfed in fire which reportedly started from an air conditioning unit in the house as a result of power surge.

In a statement made available by Lasema Head, Public Affairs Unit, Nosa Okunbor,”the seven male children which ages ranges between one and seven, were all rescued by the LRT from the one-storey building at 7, Wole Madariola Street, off Enitan Kusimo Street, Aguda, Lagos”

According to the statement emanating from Office of the Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, “a one-storey building housing an orphanage/motherless babies home, was engulfed by fire which reportedly started from an air conditioning unit in the house as a result of power surge which was said to have quickly spread out.

“A total of seven boys with ages ranging between one and seven years were quickly evacuated from the Home and safely relocated to the compound opposite the Home.

“Management Team of the Home informed LRT of plans to relocate the children to the house of the owner of the Home temporarily, to ensure their welfare was sustained.

“The fire which had initially spread to the storage room of the home has been extinguished with dampening down concluded.

“Post Disaster Assessment revealed that the whole of the first floor was salvaged, while the fire was contained in the store room and the rest of the ground floor was also salvaged.

“The children were formally handed over to the Deputy Director, Balogun and Rasheedat Sadik, both of the Child Protection Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development, who then formally handed the seven children over to the RED CROSS.

“No injuries, nor casualties were recorded in the near fatal incident, saying that the Operation was successfully concluded in record time”.