From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Original inhabitants of Abuja have sued the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA), over poor compensation for farmlands snatched from them.

Justice Chinyere Nwachukwu of a Magistrate Court in Kuje, Abuja fixed May 10 for hearing and hearing notice of the 1st, 4th and 6th defendants.

Addressing newsmen shortly, Suleiman Makama from the Jiwa Chiefdom, explained that the compensation of the FCDA over their farmland was unimaginable.

Makama, who did not disclose the amount paid of form of compensation said: “Why we are here is because some years back our farmland was taken by FCDA but the compensation was too bad so we want justice. Then secondly another developer, infact we share fence with the developer.

“When they came initially we chased them away then the next thing they went to High Court Zone 5, then the following month they now transferred it to Zuba High Court, which we were in that case for about two to three years then later they withdrew the case that we should settle out of court.

“This time around we feel justice should be done. Already they have fenced the land, so adequate justice should be made that is what we want.”