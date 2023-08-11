From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The forum of Iwo Princes has cautioned the Olu of Ileogbo, Oba Abeeb Agbaje, to stop attaching Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, to his land grabbing predicament.

They said the palace of Olu Ileogbo has been engulfed with criticism and petitions of illegal grabbing of the land of innocent subjects for many years, noting that the recent revolt by the affected subjects and report of same to the government has unsettled the palace.

A statement by the Chairman and Secretary of the forum, High Prince Lateef Abimbola (Moderin of Iwoland ) and High Prince Lekan Lamuye, on Friday, warned Olu Ileogbo to desist from maligning the respected palace of Oluwo with land-related crisis, saying there was never a time in history that Iwo had a land dispute with any community under it.

They alleged that Oba Agbaje has caused more havoc to his subjects and his stool in his quest to illicitly grab and unjustly sell his subjects’ land.

“We, the Forum of Iwo Princes, want to state it unequivocally that there was never a time in history that Oluwo had a land dispute with any of the communities under him.

“Oluwo has been a peace-loving father protecting and preserving his land for future gains. Since the enthronement, Oluwo has not sold even half a plot of land. He frequently advises other kings to prepare a productive future for their subjects.

“Oluwo has never engaged in a land dispute with any community under him as erroneously claimed on the media by the Olu of Ileogbo.

“We were surprised to read in the media a few days ago from Olu of Ileogbo accusing the palace of Oluwo of a land dispute with Ileogbo. The referenced imbroglio is among the trio of the Oke Isaji, Asalu, and Ileogbo communities of Iwoland. When the matter was fresh, they brought it to the notice of Oluwo as the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland who knows where each of the parties has its boundary, being the overlord, consequent upon which parties involved were called for settlement.

“We call on the government to properly investigate the monarch. Olu of Ileogbo should stop attaching Oluwo to his land-grabbing predicament. His past is hunting him,” the forum said.