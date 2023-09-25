The Transition Implementation Committee Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, Hon Markus Artu, has condemned, in totality, the killing of the Ardo of Panyam District, Ardo Adamu Idris Gabdo.

The TIC chairman, in the statement he personally signed, yesterday, in Jos, described the killing as barbaric and an act of criminality by enemies of Plateau, who are against the peace being enjoyed in the council area and the state in general.

Hon. Artu, while condemning the act, assured the people of Mangu, that the security operatives were on the trail of the perpetrators of the evil act and would soon arrest and make them face the full wrath of the law.

The chairman lamented that the incident came after the people of Mangu LGA resolved to live in peace with each other, irrespective of tribe or religion and would not allow anyone to come between them.

He described the incident as a deliberate act by hoodlums who are bent on throwing the council area into another round of chaos at a time when relative peace had been achieved and the people already returning to their ancestral homes, due to many efforts made by the state government, under the leadership of Governor Caleb Mutfwang and the security agencies.

The council chairman appealed for calm among residents of the LGA, and called on citizens to go about their lawful activities, but cautioned them against taking the laws into their hands, assuring that the government was doing everything possible to sustain the peace already being enjoyed in the LGA and the state in general.