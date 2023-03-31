By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development on Thursday signed a contract with ENL-NOVA Ltd, for the use of the Electronic Physical Planning Processing System (EPPPS) to bring about positive change for land administration in the state.

The new initiative by the ministry was part of its bid to embrace a one-stop solution, which will consist of business processes for all the Physical Planning Technical Departments and units, as well as its agencies.

The state government engaged ENL-NOVA Ltd to design, develop and deploy a sustainable one-stop process through the EPPPS towards achieving holistic full automation of physical planning processes in tandem with THEMES agenda of the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration in Lagos State.

The contract between the ministry and the firm was signed by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on e-GIS and Planning Matters, Dr. Olajide Babatunde; Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Oluwole Sotire and Deputy Chief Executive Officer of ENL-NOVA Ltd, Mr. Peter Afam.

Speaking during the Contract Signing Ceremony held at Alausa in Lagos, Dr. Babatunde said the EPPPS would bring about a sustainable one-stop process for enhanced service delivery to Lagos residents and bring a change to the face of land administration in the state.

He said the EPPPS is a new initiative that would ensure full automation of the construction planning process in Lagos State, adding that it will also enhance e-service delivery, online submissions of applications, e-screening, e-assessment, e-payment, e-site inspection, e-planning, complaint mechanism, accountability and transparency of physical planning permits and processes.

Babatunde disclosed that about 500 computers would be provided to advance the project with a lot of benefits, which included robust online submission of applications for e-screening, assessment, payment, planning, and site inspection, enhance Ease of Doing Business in the state, as well as effective and efficient web-based service delivery.