All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Flag-bearer in Plateau state, Nentawe Yilwatda, has described the nomination of former Governor Simon of Plateau state as minister as most deserving and appropriate

He gave aa pat on the back to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the nomination.

In a congratulatory message issued by his spokesman Shittu Bamaiyi, Nentawe stated that the former governor was one of those that gave their all to see that the Tinubu presidency became a reality in the country.

According to him among other strategies, Lalong effectively used his office as the chairman of the northern state governors forum to shore up support for president Tinubu in the region particularly in the middle belt.

Nentawe noted that the former governor as the Director of General of Tinubu -Shettima presidential campaign council worked assiduously and tirelessly in ensuring that the APC formed the government at the centre.

Nentawe stated that Lalong’s appointment as a minister was not surprising to his teeming supporters because, according to him, it is ‘giving honour to whom honour is due’.

He expressed optimism that Lalong would certainly add value to the Tinubu’s government based on his wealth of experience as a senior lawyer, two termed speaker and governor of Plateau state.

Nentawe prayed to God to give president Tinubu and his would-be cabinet the direction, wisdom and courage to lead the country aright.