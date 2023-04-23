From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has commiserated with the family, friends, colleagues and associates of former Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major General Said Mohammed who died at the age of 69.

Lalong, in a press statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, expressed shock over the death of the former Intelligence Chief and described him as a patriotic Nigerian who served the nation with diligence, commitment and loyalty.

He noted that Gen. Said was a man who left indelible footprints in various military formations where he served both in Nigeria and abroad.

Lalong said even in retirement, Gen. Said continued to contribute to national development by deploying his wealth of experience through providing counsel as Nigeria deals with its security challenges.

He explained that the deceased also made an impact in Plateau through his entrepreneurship engagements as well as on the game of golf where he played passionately and participated actively in promoting the sport.

Lalong prayed that God will grant his soul eternal rest and asked the family to take solace in God and accept his demise as the will of God.