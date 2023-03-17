Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has again restated his commitment to improving the welfare of traditional rulers in the state.

Lalong gave the commitment at the installation and presentation of staff of office to three traditional rulers , whose Chiefdoms were upgraded to third class status, in Langtang North Local Government Area.

They are the Ponzhi Gani, retired Col. Dauda Nimyel, the Ponzhi Timmwat, Mr Nicholas Musa and the Ponzhi Bwarat, retired Compt. Ponfa Baha.

Speaking on Thursday at the ceremony at the Ponzhi Tarok’s Palace in the local government, Lalong said he was determined to strengthen the traditional institutions to discharge their duties diligently.

The governor told the tradutional ru;er that he signed the Plateau State Traditional Rulers Remuneration Bill 2020 on Wednesday.

He explained that the law provides for the appointment, salaries, allowances and other related matters of the traditional rulers and their administration.

“ I am optimistic that with the coming of this law into effect, challenges experienced in the past will no longer surface, especially concerning court proceedings and selection of new traditional rulers,” he said.

He said that their installation was a fulfillment of his campaign promise, of revamping the traditional institutions and empowering them to maintain peace and security in their domains.

He described the traditional Institution as critical to the survival and sustenance of cultural heritage and tradition.

He said that the attention accorded to the traditional institutions and rulers, has improved their dedication in promoting peaceful and harmonious coexistence between diverse ethnic groups.

Lalong urged the traditional rulers to discharge their duties with courage, dignity, fairness and justice.

He said that the newly upgraded Chiefdoms were well deserved, and a response to the yearnings of the people for grassroots development.

He added that the appointees were expected to justify their elevation and meet the yearnings of their people.

He said that he has a duty to remove any ruler who fails to perform his duties according to the law, or engages in any act that is contrary to the expectations of the people and the government.

He urged the people to give the traditional rulers the necessary support, to enable enable them succeed in the discharge of their duties.

He also urged Plateau people to come out en masse and vote for the All Progressive Congress party in the governorship and state assembly elections.

Earlier in his remarks, the acting President , Langtang Joint Traditional Council, Ponzhi Zinni, Nimnan Langnim thanked Lalong for creating more chiefdoms and districts in the state.

He also thanked him for signing the law to improve the welfare of traditional rulers in the state, and assured him of their support in his endeavours.

Responding on behalf of the installed chiefs, the Ponzhi Gani promised to discharge their duties diligently.(NAN)