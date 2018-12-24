Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has presented the Sum of N148.7 billion as budget for the 2019 fiscal year.

Governor Lalong, who presented the budget tagged ‘Budget of Rescue and Infrastructural Growth’, on Monday, at the state’s House of Assembly, said his administration would prioritise continuity in governance, policy and programme implementation.

“We shall be consolidating on the gains and achievements of this administration since the beginning of our Rescue Mission as a demonstration of our desire to leave a lasting legacy.

“The Budget has a total size of One Hundred and Forty-Eight Billion, Seven Hundred and Twelve Million, Ninety-Eight Thousand, Five Hundred and Sixty-Five Naira (N148,712,098,565.00) only.

“This shows an increase of Two Billion, Three Hundred and Six Million, Twenty-Three Thousand, Six Hundred and Forty-Four Naira (N2,306,023,644.00) only from the 2018 budget, arising from increase in recurrent expenditures.”

He said the recurrent revenue is estimated at N80,147,170,949.00 which consists of Internally Generated revenue, statutory revenue allocation, reimbursement for the Federal roads construction by the State Government and NNPC refund, exchange rate gains and petroleum profit tax.

“I have no doubt that having demonstrated good team work and competence in Legislative Duties in almost Four years of the existence of the 8th Assembly, you will be more than willing to sacrifice time and efforts on this assignment for the good of the people of Plateau State.

“I sincerely hope that in the spirit of transparency, due diligence and accountability, and with greater confidence, we will collectively double our efforts to surpass the achievements made in both human and infrastructural developments.”