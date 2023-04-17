From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has ordered security forces to go after those perpetrating violence around villages in Mangu and Bokkos Local Government areas which has resulted to destruction of lives and properties.

Lalong in a press statement on Monday signed by Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, condemned the attacks on Murish, Kumbum District and Jwak Mai tumbi in Mangu and Marish in Bokkos LGA said the swift intervention of security agencies ensured that the situation did not escalate.

He wants all those behind the attacks fished out and brought to justice without delay.

He said the attacks are another attempt to reintroduce the era of violence and crises which have been largely contained due to Government’s huge investment in security, peace building and reconciliation.

While commiserating with those who lost their lives and properties, the Governor directed the Peace Building Agency and the State Emergency Management Agency to immediately reach out to the victims with support.