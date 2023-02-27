From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared PDP candidate Napoleon Bali as the winner of Plateau South senatorial district who polled 148,844 votes to defeat the Plateau State Governor and Director General of Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council.

INEC Returning Officer Prof Meshach Goyit who announced the result on Monday said Governor Lalong lost the senatorial election after polling 91674 votes.

“That Bali Napoleon having of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” he said.