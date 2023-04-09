From Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong has congratulated Christians for witnessing the commemoration of another Easter marking the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ which brought salvation to mankind.

Lalong in an Easter message, signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, expressed delight that God has continued to preserve Nigerians and demonstrated his love and compassion for the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

He said through his death and resurrection, Jesus Christ has demonstrated selflessness and redeemed humanity from condemnation and choas, giving hope and optimism for a good life on earth and eternity.

Lalong therefore asked Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness, sacrifice and reconciliation which are the dominant virtues that Jesus Christ bequeathed to mankind as a result of his death, burial and resurrection.

Lalong also reminded Nigerians that this year’s Easter is being marked at a moment when the nation is undergoing a democratic transition which calls for more love and resolve to eschew all forms of bitterness and anger towards building a greater country.

He wishes the Christian faithful a fruitful celebration and prays that the reason for the season will continue to prevail in their lives now and always.