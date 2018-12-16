Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong, has declared President Muhammadu Buhari an architect of modern Nigeria who has change the negative narrative about country and its attendant image in the comity of nations.

He congratulated Buhari on his 76th birthday anniversary on Monday, December17, 2018.

Lalong in a statement issued in Jos on Sunday through his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mark Longyen, said that the president deserves re-election for a second term.

“Mr President, I join millions of Nigerians and other well-wishers to rejoice with you on this epochal and auspicious occasion of your 76th birthday.

“My wish for you today is continuous, sound health, long life, prosperity and uncommon wisdom to steer the affairs of our dear country.

“Mr President, your birthday reminds us of the fact that you are the architect and father of modern Nigeria, an anti-corruption czar, a lover of the masses, a nationalist and patriot par excellence.

“Your Excellency, you have succeeded in changing the hitherto negative narrative about Nigeria and its attendant image in the comity of nations within a record time of your first tenure of office.

“This implies that electing you for a second term in office is the only guarantee for the consolidation of your success story and realising the Nigeria of our dreams and the dreams of our heroes past.“

