Alex Obi-Osuala

Otu Nkwado Atiku na Obi (ONTO), an Igbo volunteer voters’ movement frown at the media report in which the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, described PDP presidential candidate and Waziri Adamawa, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as desperate for warning against constant killings and security unrest perpetrated under the leadership of APC and President Mohammadu Buhari.

ONTO is alarmed whenever Lai Mohammed speaks in defense of this appalling administration of President Buhari and APC; we marvel at such disguise; we wonder at such deceit and lies; we crutch at such pretense.

We ask is it the same Lai Mohammed who attacked Jonathan presidency from all angles and promised heaven on earth with APC to Nigerians.

Is it the same Lai who stated categorically that Boko Haram would be defeated in less than a year with Buhari presidency? Is it the same Lai, who promised to reverse exchange rate from then N195 to a dollar to N50to dollar if APC got into governance?

READ ALSO 2019: Remo monarchs throw weight behind Isiaka

Is it the same Lai who said fuel price would come down from N87 per liter to N45 per liter under APC government? It goes on and on.

The same Lai Mohammed became dumb after the revelation that Kemi Adeosun forged NYSC certificate went public. It’s really appalling.

Lai Mohammed if you have integrity, you would quit or resign from this administration. It is only your selfish interest, personal aggrandisement that still kept you hanging in there. You have no love for this country, Nigeria

Today where are we as a nation?

Exchange rate is N360 to a dollar, fuel sells for N145 per liter.

Boko Haram has killed more Nigerian soldiers and officers in one year than we have ever witnessed before.

Fulani herdsmen have killed more Nigerians in three years more than Boko Haram has done in six years.

Assassinations of Nigerians including highest-ranked of our military have become the order of the day.

Nigerians are today living in abject poverty.

The international community recently placed Nigeria highest in poverty index globally.

Nine out of ten Nigeria sampled on the street want this government to go.

Hope is entirely lost with the Buhari and APC government.

ONTO however says to Nigerians, hope is not entirely lost. Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi will reverse the situation for better. The economy will kick start again and Nigerians will prosper once again. So vote wisely, vote PDP, vote Atiku and Obi in next year’s presidential election.

Obi-Osuala is the National Publicity Secretary

Otu Nkwado Atiku na Obi (ONTO)