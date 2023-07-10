By Adewale Sanyaolu

Over 4000 residents of Lagos Island communities recently benefited from free eye care services at the just concluded Vision First Initiative of the Shell Nigeria and Exploration and Production Company of Nigeria Limited (SNEPCo) and its partner, Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

The weeklong programme offered free screening, glasses, surgeries, and prescriptions in the second Lagos edition of the programme launched in 2022.

The Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Mr. Bala Wunti, described medical eyecare as a critical necessity that should be accessible, affordable and of priority. “Clear vision should be a fundamental right for all, and not a luxury. That is why the NNPC and SNEPCo launched the Vision First Initiative as our contributions to preventive and corrective visual aids to Nigerians.”

Wunti, who was represented by NUIMS Manager, Stakeholder Relations, Ms. Julie Utang, said, “We will continue to champion the implementation of sustainable Corporate Social Responsibility projects and programmes that positively impact the lives of Nigerians.”

Managing Director of SNEPCo, Mrs Elohor Aiboni, said the initiative would continue to focus on visual aids, surgical treatments, and prevention of visual impairment and childhood blindness.

Aiboni who spoke through her representative and SNEPCo’s Managing Counsel, Mrs Lara Taiwo-Ogunbodede, said, “Vision acuity and clear eyesight play an important role in the quality of life of an individual, and this initiative therefore seeks to eliminate preventable and treatable blindness while also providing risk communication on poor health-seeking behaviours.”

Giving a breakdown of the programme performance, the SNEPCo boss said, “Around 2,000 people were screened; 1,199 prescription glasses dispensed; 1,310 beneficiaries received medication; while 189 people had successful procedures.”

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, represented by the Deputy Director, Dr Adeniran Ifeyemi, thanked NNPC, SNEPCo and their co-venture partners for the initiative. She said, “Health is one of the integral components of the ‘T.H.E.M.E.S. Agenda’ of the state government and the health component of the agenda is anchored on the premise of the Lagos State Health Scheme designed to ensure that every resident has quality, equitable and affordable healthcare.”

Chairman, Lagos Island East Local Council Development Area, Mr. Muibi Folawiyo, commended the “Vision First Initiative” for the people of his local council and invited other organisations to emulate SNEPCo and its partners.