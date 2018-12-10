“A lot of young people are volunteering for my campaign… They realise it is about their freedom than it is about the ambition of Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour.”

Rita Okoye

Mr Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour is the senatorial candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Lagos West Senatorial District. He speaks about his plans and prospects.

What informed your decision to run for the largest senatorial district in Nigeria, Lagos West?

First, it was the disdain in which the incumbent, Senator Yayi, treated his constituents with. The man literarily abandoned us to play Ogun State politics where he hoped he would become governor. I was miffed and utterly gutted by such absentee representation.

Secondly and more importantly, the people of Lagos West have been long abandoned by the political class. When you look at places like Badagry, Ajeromi, Mushin, you will notice a steady decline in infrastructure development and the quality of living. I couldn’t keep agonising, and so I put myself forward to make a difference.

What kind of difference do you think you can make at the senate?

I’m certainly bringing a new kind of thinking into governance, one that is inclusive, result oriented, people centric and given to accountability. I’ll be a representative who is at home with his people, understands where their shoe hurts and advocate tirelessly for them at the centre.