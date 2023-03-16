… Urges supporters to remain calm

With barely few days to the governorship election, the candidate of Young Peoples Party (YPP) in Lagos State ,Comrade Ajayi Adebayo has allegedly been suspended by the State Working Committee.

This was contained in a statement issued, and shared with journalists ,on Thursday.

The statement partly reads: “We would like to make it clear that this endorsement was made without the approval or consent of our party, and we believe it is invalid.

“As a party, we stand to build an egalitarian society anchored on progressive Nigerians without greed and we believe that our governorship candidate acted on their own selfish interest and might have been bribed the same way the incumbent government allegedly offered money to other party governorship candidates to step down.

“This is a clear betrayal of the trust that our party and our supporters have placed in him. We condemn this behavior in the strongest possible terms and will take appropriate action to ensure that our party’s values and goals are not compromised”.

It went further ,”We are suspending the governorship candidate Comrade Ajayi Adebayo from the party pending the outcome of the investigation into this matter.”

Also in a related matter,

– the National leadership and State Leadership of YPP claimed that it was not aware or involved in the endorsement

– the supposed endorsed candidate and it’s party has gotten the rebuttal of YPP national and already know where YPP stands on the matter

– the Lagos guber candidate and others have been alleged have been suspended by the SWC indefinitely.

“We take this issue very seriously, and we want to send a strong message that we will not tolerate any behavior that is contrary to our party’s values and goals.

“We understand that our supporters may be feeling disillusioned and confused by this recent turn of events. We want to assure them that we are taking this matter seriously and that we are doing everything in our power to address it.

“We have launched an internal investigation into the matter, and we will keep our supporters and the public informed of any developments.

“In the meantime, we urge our supporters to remain steadfast in their support for all our candidates for the state house of assembly elections in Surulere and other constituencies in Lagos and to reject any attempts to undermine our mission.

“We are a party that is committed to building and egalitarian society where everyone has a chance to succeed and we will not be deterred by the actions of a single individual. We remain confident that we will emerge from this situation stronger and more united than ever before,”the statement read.