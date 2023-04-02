By Moses Akaigwe

The Lagos State Government has warned members of the uniformed forces, including the Army, the Nigeria Police, and all other security agencies, against flouting traffic rules and regulations on the roads and highways in the state.

The state government has also expressed its. Determination to henceforth report to the right formation, officers found contravening traffic rules and regulations in the state.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry of Transportation, objected to the rate at which military personnel, police officers and other uniform men, contravene the state traffic laws with impunity, noting that the law is no respecter of anybody and must be obeyed at all time.

The statement added that the state government wondered why uniformed, men who should be custodian of the traffic laws, work against them, stating that the government has resolved not to allow this menace continue unchecked.

While urging all security agencies to show exemplary conduct by leading the way in obeying the traffic laws of the state, the statement added that any form of physical assault of the state traffic law enforcement officers by the erring security personnel would also no longer be tolerated.