By Lukman Olabiyi

The Lagos State Government has vowed to continue clamp down on miscreants who harass motorists and truck drivers going about their lawful businesses, through continuous sting operations across the state.

The Ministry of Transportation made the disclosure at the weekend while parading four suspected hoodlums; Tunji Oyedeji, Allison Ozin, Taiwo Olubodun and Awotunde Ahmed, who operated their illegal activities in the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

The Transport Operations and Compliance Unit of the ministry, in February, apprehended a group of miscreants in the Igando axis, while extorting a tipper driver on his way to offload sand.

Condemning their actions, the Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, stated that continuous arrest of miscreants demonstrates the state government’s resolve to ensure an enabling environment devoid of miscreants’ activities, saying, the ministry will intensify its sting operations across the state, with a view to taming the urchins whose actions hinder economic development.

The transport commissioner noted that the suspects arrested were handed over to the Lagos State task force for investigation and prosecution, warning others to desist from the illegal activities or be made to face the full wrath of the law, in line with the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law 2018.