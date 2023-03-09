by Ajiri Daniels

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described as sad and horrific the train and Lagos State BRT staff bus accident Thursday in Shogunle area of Ikeja.

According to a statement issued by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in reaction to the incident, President Buhari, who sympathised with those involved in the accident said: “The accident at the level crossing involving the train and the BRT staff bus is distressing and extremely sad. I pray for the souls of the deceased and quick recovery of the many who were injured.”

The President commended the Lagos State authorities and Federal Government agencies for promptly getting involved in relief work.