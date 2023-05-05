From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Lagos to London, an Educational Company based in Lagos recently launched a highly anticipated Facilitators Training on the Lagos to London (L2L) Global Learning Curriculum, Personal and Life Skills Development as well as trained some teachers from the Comprehensive Schools in Lagos State at the Multilingual Hall in Maryland, Lagos, Lagos State.

The Managing Director of the Company Lola Aworanti-Ekugo, who is also the Author of the novel, “Lagos To London” in a statement disclosed that the curriculum focuses on Personal Life Skills and Development which aims at empowering learners with the mindset and skills necessary to achieve success as self-starters, capable of leading themselves and engaging with others as well as using the skills as a tool for building a successful life and becoming important members of the community. She noted that this aspect of educationb is considered an essential component of the 21st-century.

Lola Ekugo narrated how at times, while growing up, she did not really know what to study or what her life ambition was. However, she said with the help of her parents, she travelled to London to study. According to her, it was during her stay in London that she discovered herself and what her life ambitions were. Saying the Novel, “Lagos To London” chronicled her life experiences and the experiences of others.

Folasade Adefisayo, Lagos State Commissioner of Education, who was represented by Mrs. Lucy Emike Omoaka, the Director of Comprehensive Schools, lauded the initiative and disclosed that Lagos State will ensure that schools on the State would be made to focus on implementing the Lagos To London (L2L) Global Learning Programme, noting that she will visit all schools to ensure its effective delivery.

Also, Mrs. Omoaka expressed gratitude to Mrs. Lola Aworanti-Ekugo and the Lagos to London team for developing a comprehensive and insightful curriculum, and for giving the Lagos State Ministry of education the chance to incorporate the programme in schools. She thanked them for training teachers on how to effectively teach the curriculum in comprehensive schools across Lagos.

The Lagos to London team trained the teachers on some of the modules of the curriculum, which include:a Self Discovery and Personal Mission Statement; Developing Resilience and Overcoming Setbacks; Building Impactful Relationships and Community Life; Dealing with Peer Pressure and Navigation Career Choices among others.

The event came to close with a Book Signing Section of the novel, Lagos to London by the Author.