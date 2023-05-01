By Christopher Oji, Lagos

A Lagos State task force has demolished shanties along Lekki Coastal Road and its environs which are areas mapped out by the state government to serve as an alternate route to motorists along that axis.

The demolition exercise which was led by the chairman of the Agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye took place after an eviction notice was served to the illegal occupants who had constructed makeshift buildings, some of which were constructed right under high-tension cables running through the area.

CSP Jejeloye pointed out that the shanties did not only constitute health and safety risks to residents in the area but also served as a safe haven for criminals who were making use of such locations as a hideout.

“This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we did two years ago and even last year. Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous.”

The chairman also disclosed that the shanties which were built with wood a few weeks ago caught which led to the partial burning of a building across the fence where the shanties were located.

“It would have been a more serious incident if not for the quick intervention of the Lagos State Fire Service, that put out the fire which started off from the shanties. Gross disregard for safety precautions would always give room to unsafe conditions, that is why we have come to put an end to it today.”

The chairman assured Lagosians and residents of the Lekki coastal axis that the shanties would never be allowed to be built back again; promising that he would station men from the Agency to monitor the axis forthwith.

Jejeloye further appealed to residents and CDAs of the area to collaborate with each other and come up with sustainable plans like employing private security men to monitor the axis in order to prevent any unscrupulous individuals from erecting such makeshift structures.

He promised that the Agency would not rest on its oars till criminality is stamped out and the environment is free from activities that could lead to the loss of lives and property.