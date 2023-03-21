Lagos State judiciary has approved one week Easter holiday for its workers.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba, in a statement on Tuesday, approved April 7 to April 14 as holiday for the judicial workers to celebrate the Easter.

The statement signed by the Acting Chief Registrar, Mr Tajudeen Elias, dated March 13, but made available to newsmen on Tuesday, said workers were expected to resume for work on April 17.

According to the statement, arrangements for dealing with urgent causes during the Easter vacation are that each judge will deal with all urgent applications related to any substantive cause already assigned to him/her.

“Any urgent application, the substantive cause of which has not already been assigned will be dealt with by the judge to whom the application is specifically assigned.

“Notwithstanding the provision of Order 49, Rule 4 any cause or matter may be heard by a judge during the period of the Easter vacation where such a cause or matter is urgent, provided that the condition prescribed by Order 49 Rule 5 shall be observed and complied with,” it said. (NAN)