NAN

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State says the state Health Insurance Scheme (LSHIS) will deliver significant benefits to the economy of the state.

Ambode made the assertion at the official inauguration of the LSHIS on Tuesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LSHIS is a statewide health insurance scheme aimed at ensuring that all state residents have access to quality, affordable healthcare services.

The scheme covers treatment of common ailments in adult and childhood, maternal and child services, preventive healthcare services, selected non-communicable diseases and surgeries.

“Beyond ensuring that we have a healthy population, the scheme will foster inclusion and an increase in the utilisation of hospital services, thereby creating employment opportunities for medical professionals.

READ ALSO: Kidnapping: Akeredolu meets security chiefs, reads riot act to criminals

“This will definitely have an impact on the economy of the state,’’ Ambode said.

The governor said that his administration would continue to commit resources to improve on medical facilities and enhance the scope-of-coverage.

According to him, the state government cannot do this alone; I call on all our partners in the private sector to see the scheme as an effective vehicle to positive impact in their communities.

“I encourage corporate bodies, well-meaning Nigerians, government agencies, multi-laterals and NGOs to adopt vulnerable groups of persons by funding their healthcare coverage.

“It will be an investment which will yield incalculable dividends, because every life saved can be a very valuable member of society and a potential leader,“ he said.

Also, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, said that the LSHIS was the state’s key strategic initiative toward the attainment of Universal Health Coverage.

According to him, the role of healthcare providers are key to the success of the scheme.

“To this end, healthcare providers have been drawn from both the public and private sector under a public-private-partnership model to ensure success and sustainability of the scheme.

“These selected providers will guarantee quality healthcare delivery to all enrollees.

“Quality care is one of the major features of the scheme and the state has designed a Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) for the health care providers participating in the scheme.

“The quality improvement programme is designed to ensure that all empanelled healthcare providers continually strive for excellence to meet international best practices,’’ Idris said.

In her remarks, the General Manager, Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), Dr Peju Adenusi, said that the scheme would be implemented by the agency.

According to Adenusi, the agency is responsible for overseeing the implementation of policies, administration of appropriate regulations and guidelines of the scheme.

“LASHMA is set up to achieve the Lagos State Health Scheme mission which is to improve quality of care and provide financial risk protection against catastrophic and impoverishing healthcare expenditure for all residents of the state.

“This will be achieved in collaboration with stakeholders such as Health Insurance agents, healthcare providers drawn from public and private sectors and the people of the state.

“The LSHIS benefit package is designed to meet the basic healthcare needs of all residents in the state.

“Undoubtedly, the birth of the scheme will not only contribute to improving the overall health indices, but also strengthen the healthcare delivery system,” she said.

READ ALSO: Al-Makura orders payment of December salary to LG workers before Christmas