by Philip Nwosu

The driver of the Lagos State Civil Service staff bus that had a collision with a train at the PWD/ Shogunle railway line, on the Agege motor road in Lagos, on Thursday, has begged victims of the accident to forgive him.

The sunnewsonline.com had quoted some of the wounded passengers of the bus as saying that the 44-year-old driver, Oluwaseun Osinbajo, had his earpiece on while driving and ignored the directive of the Nigerian Railway official flagging down the bus at the rail line.

The driver, however, blamed the incident on a mechanical fault in the bus.

The driver, who works with the Lagos State Ministry of Transport, was also said to have been transferred to the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCID).

He was said to be overheard narrating to some of his relatives who were waiting for him there.

“It was not my fault. How could I have ignored warning signs? The bus had a mechanical fault. It is a pity this has happened. I beg everyone affected to please forgive me in the name of God,” he said on Friday.