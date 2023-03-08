By Chinelo Obogo

The deputy governoship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Lagos, Animashaun Abeni, has formally declared her support for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

At a media conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Abeni said that the decision was made after

analysing all the governorship candidates including the SDP.

She that Sanwo-Olu saved the country from the scourge of Covid 19 through pro-active measures that underscored his reponsive and responsible attributes and that the road construction, investments in education, healthcare services, the environment, youth empowerment, tourism, public transportation, housing and science and technology need to be consolidated during his second term.

“We reached the decision sequence to our thorough analysis of all the governorship candidates including our own, their antecedents, pedigree, experience, manifestos and broad acceptance across the state

“From the fore-going, there is no doubt that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Quadri Hamzat combination stand head and shoulder above the rest.

“We cannot sacrifice the various land-mark achievements of the present administration scattered all over the state on the altar of bitter politicking.

“The governor’s consistency as a progressive democrat is worthy of emulation by all budding politicians.

“We observed at a close range his energetic campaign through the nooks, corners and crannies of the state.He

has delivered on his social contract with the good people of Lagos through the famed THEMES mantra.

“It makes a whole lot of sense for Lagos State to be in tune with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Presidency at a time like this to achieve our age long desires and lofty aspirations.

“It is worthy of note that some of the circumstances that threw up a temporary Labour Party relevance are being addressed speedily. His message of GREATER LAGOS RISING reverberated with all and sundry and we can safely conclude that we have in Sanwo-olu a governor who is resolutely committed to take our state to greater heights in the years ahead.

“Lagos State is too important to be entrusted into hands of ill-prepared , opportunistic and inexperienced political neophytes.

“A vote for Sanwo-Olu will indeed be an endorsement for continuity and greater development.

“From the fore-going and many more, I , Olori Animashaun Morenike Abeni, wish to formally step down as the deputy governoship candidate of the SDP and declare my support for the ruling APC candidates,” she said.

She then urged all her supporters across Lagos to vote for Sanwo-Olu as governor and his deputy Hanzat.