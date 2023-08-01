By Zika Bobby

Community Senior High School, Lekki, has won the 2023 Tolaram Science Challenge (TSC) after it defeated Magbon Alade Senior Grammar School at the grand finale of the competition sponsored by the Lagos Free Zone (LFZ) Company held at the weekend.

TSC is an annual science-based competition for schools located within the Ibeju-Lekki axis of Lagos, where the Free Zone is situated. The Tolaram Science Challenge is the flagship CSR initiative of the company aimed at developing and promoting science education amongst the students within the area.

Sixteen secondary schools participated in this year’s edition of the competition, with each school represented by a total of Six students. The students were tested in five core subject areas: Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and General Knowledge. At the end of the week-long competition, Community High School, Akodo, finished third, while Eagle’s Vision International School, Orofun, came fourth.

During the closing ceremony, the top 3 students in the competition were rewarded with cash, certificates and other consolatory prizes. Also, the best students from the 16 participating schools were awarded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) scholarship for their outstanding performance.

Speaking during the closing ceremony, representative of the Permanent Secretary, Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives, Lagos State, Mr Okesanya Abiodun, expressed profound appreciation to Tolaram for being a torchbearer of progress, shaping the lives of students in the communities for a brighter tomorrow through the competition.

He encouraged other corporate organizations within and outside Zone to emulate Tolaram by investing in the future of children in the country. Okesanya noted that everyone, including teachers, parents and guardians, and corporate organizations, owes it a duty to collectively nurture a generation of young minds who will lead change in creating sustainable development for the betterment of Lagos and making it a 21st-century economy.