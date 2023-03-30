By Lukman Olabiyi

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his Deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, the Speaker of the state’s House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers-elect yesterday received their Certificates of Return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Governor Sanwo-Olu in his remarks, thanked the leadership of INEC for the job well done, hoping that in future elections it would continue to raise the bar while calling on Lagosians to hold his administration accountable as it commenced the next phase of the journey, that would

take it till 2027.

The governor promised that his administration would take its mandate to a new level of performance , delivery of dividends of democracy and complete all ongoing projects as well as ensure that all new ones were funded, prioritized and delivered.

He urged Lagosians to

be law-abiding, remain united, live in peace and harmony irrespective of faith, creed, political affiliations, tribe and should not leave room for hatred, incitement, or violence as they embrace true spirit of Lagos.

The governor also assured that his administration was poised to unlock four more years of peace, progress, and prosperity for Lagos State as it count down to May 29, when the renewed mandate would commence.

In his remark as well, the speaker, Obasa reassured Lagosians that the State House of Assembly was ready to build on its last success.

Obasa said the presentation of the certificate of return to him and his colleagues were confirmation of their victory at the poll, noted that the House would continue to make laws that would bring progress in Lagos and will continue to protect the interests of Lagosians.

Collaborating the speaker, the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Constituency One, Gbolahan Yishawu pledged him and his colleagues would not relent in making life better for Lagosians through effective legislation.

He reiterated that the lawmakers would continue to support the Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration and

President-elect, Bola Tinubu to deliver dividends of democracy to the masses.

Speaking earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje congratulated the elected candidates saying the successful outcome of the Lagos State Governorship and State House of Assembly Election would not had been possible without the support and cooperation of the electorates who came out to vote for the candidates of their choice.