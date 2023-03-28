• Says verbal, physical attacks unnecessary

From Okwe Obi, Abuja

South East/Igbo APC Progressives Roundtable (SIAPRO), has urged different ethnic groups to bury their differences and live in peace, adding that the barrage of verbal and physical attacks were unnecessary.

The appeal is coming on the heels of the misunderstanding between some the Igbo and the Yoruba on the true owners of the Lagos State territory.

SIAPRO Convener, Uche Diala, Secretary, Armah Elibe, during the unveiling of the group yesterday in Abuja, said the issue should be resolved constructively and not by confrontation, violence, conflict nor by secession.

Diala said: “We condemn such comments that seek to deepen the divide and create unnecessary tension and bad blood and responsibly urge such individuals to desist forthwith in the interest of peaceful co-existence and national unity.

“As we responsibly take due and proper cognizance of the unacceptable conduct of some Igbos, we state that there have equally been unacceptable conduct in words and action across board, including those throwing fire into the south east from other tribes and zones, unwarranted attacks, victimization and a blanket characterization and stigmatization of Igbos.

“We equally condemn such acts, as the conduct of one or some can and should not be seen as true for all or used to judge all. We equally call on all those concerned to desist forthwith.

“We wish to responsibly and humbly remind our fellow Nigerians that the Igbo tribe is still the land of Nnamdi Azikiwe, Akanu Ibiam, Alvan Ikoku, Micheal Okpara, Cyprian Iwene Tansi, Francis Cardinal Arinze, Chinua Achebe, Christopher Okigbo, Cyprian Ekwensi, Philip Emegwali, Micheal Echeruo, Emeka Anyaoku, Sam Onunaka Mbakwe, Alex Ekwueme, Chuba Okadigbo, Dora Nkem Akunyili, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Osita Osadebey, Austin ‘Jay Jay’ Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Chioma Ajunwa-Opara, Uche Diala, to mention but few.

“That Igbo land has not changed. 14. SIAPRO is made up of bona fide Igbo intellectuals who have paid their patriotic dues.

“We acknowledge without fear or favor that there are serious issues of concern to ndi Igbo and the south east. These issues definitely need to be addressed but the approach should be constructive engagement and sincere dialogue and neither by confrontation, violence, conflict nor by secession.

“It is our hope that our other Igbo brothers and sisters will join us in the task of forging a different and more productive approach to addressing the valid issues that bother ndi Igbo and the south east.”

He claimed that despite the political prosecution faced by the South East, President Muhammadu Buhari did not abandon the region but supported it.

“For all the unfair antagonism faced by south east Igbo APC progressives in the last 8 years, the party and President Muhammadu Buhari have continued to enjoy significant support in the zone.

“In return, President Muhammadu Buhari has undoubtedly done well for the south east.

“His strides in the area of infrastructure in the south east is commendable. The second River Niger Bridge which is unarguably the most significant infrastructure project in Eastern Nigeria since the end of the civil war is a magnificent testament to that.

“We as ndi Igbo are very grateful and we say thank you.”

On the outcome of the general polls, he said: “The 2023 presidential election in spite of identified challenges was one of the most competitive and credible elections in Nigeria since the return to civilian rule in 1999.

“We commend all the presidential candidates as we once more congratulate the president elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his well-deserved victory.

“That victory was contributed to by the fearless and resolute support, diligent hard work and sacrifice of many south east Igbo progressives and voters of Igbo extraction nationwide.

“We assure the president elect of our continued solidarity and patriotic support while we expect that he will do even more for the south east as he has already promised. We expect that he never forgets.

“It is important for us to state that majority of Igbos are law abiding and patriotic Nigerians who believe in the unity and respect the sovereignty of Nigeria.”