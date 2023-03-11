by Cyril

“The CBN should obey the court ruling and do as it ordered, so that people and everything can go back to normal,” he said.

However, Mrs Abimbola Alli, a trader at Jakande Estate Market, Okeafa, told NAN she only accepts new notes.

According to her, she took the few old notes that she accepted from her customers to the bank, but she was turned back.

“Is that the situation that you want for me again? Never will I collect old notes again.

“Other traders are not collecting old notes in this market; I was the only one accepting it.

“When I could not deposit it in my bank and Okada riders also refused to accept it, I decided not to accept it anymore,” she said.

The Supreme Court on March 3 ordered that the old Naira notes should be allowed in circulation along with the new notes until Dec. 31.