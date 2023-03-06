By Christopher Oji, Lagos

Ahead of the Saturday’s gubernatorial and the National Assembly Elections, the Lagos State Police Command has warned against fake news.

The Command has warned mischief makers to desist from their nefarious activities or risked the wrath of the Force.

However, the police has warned trouble makers to steer clear of the pooling stations as they would e arrested and prosecuted.

In a statement by Lagos State Police Publlic Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin,” the Command is not unaware of malicious, inciting, provocative, and seditious contents being circulated all over the social media with intent to cause panic, disharmony and unrest within Lagos during the elections.

“While the Command has begun investigating this scaremongering with a view to apprehending,and prosecuting those found culpable, the good people and residents of Lagos State are urged to disregard all forms of messages, especially on social media depicting fictitious, fallacious and preposterous claims aimed at jeopardizing the peace currently being enjoyed in the state.

“As the second phase of elections approach, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, once again assures the electorate that the Command has fully deployed its human and operational resources in conjunction with sister security agencies to ensure free, fair and credible elections. Voters are therefore, encouraged to come out to exercise their franchise and not succumb to the panic tactics of a few unpatriotic elements masquerading as concerned and well intentioned Nigerians on social media.

“It is equally imperative to warn against mischief around the polling units and collation centres and beyond, as anyone found culpable will be promptly arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.

“Meanwhile, Lagosians are enjoined to call the Police should they notice any untoward happening around them on any of the following emergency numbers: 08127155132, 08065154338, 08063299264, 08039344870.”