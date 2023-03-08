By Christopher Oji, Lagos

One person has been killed and a market set on fire by suspected thugs who have reportedly been threatening non-indigenes in Lagos over a plan to vote for the governorship candidate of the Labour Party.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder and arson, Daily Sun reports.

It was reported that in the early hours of Wednesday, hoodlums said to be supporters of APC stormed Akere Market in Tolu, shouting that Igbo must leave Lagos as they set fire to the market.

A security guard in the market who resisted the thugs was stabbed to death while many others were injured, Daily Sun reports.

The corpse of the 65-year-old security guard was also said to have been recovered at the scene of the incident.

A victim, Atagbuzie Maduka, who spoke to Daily Sun, said Igbos were suffering for the massive vote they gave to Labour Party presidential candidate during the last presidential election. “We are not surprised with what we are seeing today. It is the price we are paying for supporting Peter Obi during the Presidential and National Assembly elections. The Yoruba are afraid that come March 11 Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, we are going to vote en-mass for Labor Party,” he said.

“They have been threatening us that we should leave Lagos. They have told us that they would burn our markets, and they have called some of us to their meeting where they threatened to wipe us out. They are on social media, even making videos with their face and names on the video, yet security agencies didn’t do anything to caution them or bring them to book.

“They destroyed some of our shops at Ikotun, Abaranje, and Ijegun and now it is Akere Spare parts market. This one is monumental because we lost billions. Some of our goods perished with the money inside. The thugs targeted us when we were still sleeping to commit the dastardly act. Some of us borrowed the money we used to bring in containers from the banks, see what they have done to us.”

Another victim, Pius Nwokedike, said he lost over N100 million to the violence. “We could not salvage anything because none of us was in the market. They acted like the devil who sneaked in in the wee hours to destroy our market. I am calling on Ndigbo in Trade Fair, Alaba International, and Ladipo markets, to as a matter of urgency make arrangements for alternative security to safeguard their market because they are coming for you and the police cannot save us.

“Governor Babajide-Sanwo-Olu, who has pleaded with us to support him, should stop this madness because the hoodlums cannot continue to destroy our means of livelihood and we fold our arms and watch them continue. We shall defend ourselves. Some Yorubas voted Labour Party and Yourubas are contesting under the Labour party, why have they singled out Ndigbo? We have Hausa, Fulani, Edo, Idoma and many other tribes that voted for Labour Party, why the hatred of Ndigbo? Why I am saying this is that the supporters of APC burnt our shops and they have threatened to do more.”

The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the fire started at about 3:28 am, adding that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent.

Part of the statement read: “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 litres PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.

A police source said there was a fire incident at the market and that one person, Victor Okah, has been arrested in connection with the murder and arson. He said: “All I can tell you is that there was a fire incident at Akere Market Tolu, it is suspected to be arson. One person was killed, but a suspect was arrested. I can’t say who owns the shops that were burnt, the identities of the owners are not yet known to ascertain if they are indigenes or non-indigenes. The case has been transferred to State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for proper investigation.

However, The Lagos State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the early morning fire at the Akere Motor Spare Parts Market, Tolu, Olodi Apapa Lagos.

According to Police Public Relations Officer PPRO SP Benjamin Hundeyin: “The fire which started at about 3 am was put out by a combined team of officers from Tolu Police Division and the Lagos State Fire Service. Sadly, a 65-year-old security guard lost his life in the incident.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, has urged Lagosians to remain calm as the State Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to take over the investigation towards unravelling the true circumstances surrounding the attack.

“He equally calls for restraints in giving any form of extraneous colouration to the incident, while assuring that the outcome of the investigation will be made public.”

Igbos on social media have raised alarm over threats by APC supporters to raze their markets and other places.

The agitated APC supporters have not forgiven Labour Party, considered to be an Igbo party, for the landslide defeat of the APC in the state during the February 25 presidential election.

The thugs have threatened to deal with Igbos if they continue to support the Labour Party candidate for Governor, Gbgadebo Rhodes-Vivour, ahead of the March 11 poll.