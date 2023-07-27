By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command , yesterday met over the next Tuesday planned Labour Unions protest .

The Command also met over the security situation in the State

Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Idowu Owohunwa, at a press interview before a security meeting with his management team, Area Commanders and head of tactical units at the state command, said the Force was monitoring the development concerning the Labour Union congress planned protest.

The CP urged the organisers of the proposed industrial action, including the Nigeria Labour Congress, and the Trade Union Congress, to work with the police to ensure the security of lives and property in Lagos, adding that the labour unions should prirtise internal security.

“The Nigeria Labour Congress proposed protest formed part of the strategic meeting today (Thursday). We are monitoring the development.

“We do hope that Labour unions will resolve the issue, should priotise the implications of the protest on internal security and work with the police, so that there are no breaches,” he said.

The CP who also met with the Area Commanders, head of police departments, and tactical units, said the meeting was to review the security situation in the state, stressing that there have been some concerns raised by some residents of the state.

“We have noticed some public concerns on crime situation, especially traffic robbery and police misconducts. We are meeting with Area Commanders and tactical units, because we find it as a call of duty to reveal our strategies and tacticals .We are to review our security strategies, to improve on them, so as to restore public confidence, and to keep internal security safe. The approach is for the Area Commanders to brief us on the security situation in their jurisdictions, and to also brief us on the security challenges confronting them. It is our duty to mobilize forces and logistics to confront the criminals

“Anyway, the situation is not as bad as people are making it look like, but even if it is s one or two cases, we are very much concerned. The security situation is what forms our discussions today.We shall talk on how to tackle traffic robbery, cultism and other crimes.During the meeting, all issues raised will be looked into and adequate attention, including deployment of more men and equipment will be done so as to restore public confidence”.

“The outcome of this strategic meeting is that Lagos residents will see enhanced security operations,” he assured.

Earlier,Owohunwa inaugurated the first ever built Police Mascots at the Lagos Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja.

He said that he was encouraged to build the police mascots, after he saw the sceulpture of Bull built at the 9th Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Ikeja when he visited.

The mascot has the full Elephant structure and the Eagle on top, with waterfalls and lightning, built on the centre of the police command.