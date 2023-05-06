By Christopher Oji

The Lagos State Police Command has debunked the rumours making the rounds that Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, went up in flames on Friday.

There were reports of a fire outbreak destroying property worth millions of Naira in the early hours of Friday at the market.

There was panic as traders at the market raised the alarm that the market was under fire.

But in a reaction to the story, the Lagos State Police Command, said there was no fire incident at the market.

Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Benjamin Hundeyin, said the fire incident between Alaba International Market and Alaba Arago Market in Ojo did not destroy any property.

“The true story is that the police raided some shanties being used by armed robbers. We arrested 10 suspects and recovered guns, ammunition, other dangerous weapons, and bags of substances suspected to be Indian hemps. Our men destroyed the shanties and set them ablaze.

“When people saw the fire raging, and thought that either of the markets was on fire. There was no fire incident at Alaba International Market. People were just raising unnecessary alarm. I have received many calls about the incident. No market was on fire. The police only set some makeshifts used by suspected armed robbers on fire.”